His Girlfriend Accidentally Found Out About How Much He Makes And She’s Suddenly Being Materialistic

A guy has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for close to a year and a half now, and up until recently, everything was going wonderfully with his girlfriend.

This September, the lease on his apartment will be up, and so will his girlfriend’s lease, so they are already talking about getting a place where they can live together.

“Unfortunately, the last week has been weird since she was at my house and stumbled upon my W2 (Taxes are due in the states in 2 weeks so it was on my desk),” he explained.

“She could logically infer I made more than her based on our careers but we’ve never fully disclosed our salaries. I’m in sales and had a great year last year, making around 230k.”

After his girlfriend accidentally found out about how much he makes, she’s been acting completely different.

His girlfriend has made remarks about his salary and how she plans on getting a much larger apartment than they talked about before.

“I don’t like this at all,” he said. “It makes me feel objectified and like I’m being seen more as my job than just who I am.”

He really is not the kind of person who loves spending money, as he would rather save. He and his girlfriend both pay approximately $1,400 per month each on rent, and they were going to pool their money and get an apartment that costs about $3,000 when they move in together.

Right now, his girlfriend has taken it upon herself to plan on getting an apartment that’s way over the budget he set; more like $4,500 a month.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.