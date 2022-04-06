She Cut Her Blonde Hair Into A Pixie Cut But Didn’t Ask The Bride Beforehand And Now There’s Major Drama

A young woman has a cousin named Mallory who she has never gotten along great with. As a child, she battled leukemia, and Mallory was always jealous that she got so much “attention” for being sick.

Although she did her best to have a decent connection with Mallory as they grew older, Mallory had no interest in being in her life at all.

“It hurt and I still feel guilty that I had a hand in ruining her childhood, but there’s nothing I can do to fix it,” she explained.

“Whatever I do is never good enough for her. So I guess I just gave up.”

In 3 months, Mallory is going to be having her wedding, and Mallory rudely said to her that there’s no way she will be invited to be a bridesmaid since Mallory does not want her “in the limelight.”

She understands Mallory’s position, but she feels hurt that her other cousins and both of their sisters are included as bridemsaids.

Mallory is letting her come as a guest to the wedding, so she’s trying to focus on the fact that she’s not being cut out entirely.

Recently, she thought it would be fun to dye her hair platinum blonde so she could have the right look to cosplay a certain character that she really likes.

She asked her friend to bleach her hair, but it did not go well at all. Her hair got completely ruined in the process, and she was forced to chop it all off into a super short pixie style cut.

