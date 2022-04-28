She Married Her Husband A Couple Of Months Ago, But Now She Thinks It Was An Enormous Mistake

A 30-year-old woman married her husband a couple of months ago, and she was head over heels for him.

She dated her husband for 4 years, and she always found him to be kind and thoughtful. When he asked her to marry him, she couldn’t wait to say yes, as she was so in love with the guy.

Now that they’ve tied the knot, her husband has turned into a completely different person, and she’s never known him to be like this.

“He doesn’t help with the housework at all, and when the dishes aren’t done he complains ‘you never do the washing’. I’m exhausted, I work full time and try to run my business in my free time too and I go to the gym 2-3 times a week because he has mentioned my weight gain,” she explained.

“With the ironing, cooking, cleaning a big house, and shopping, sometimes I just break down and cry. He doesn’t know how much I cry. I don’t do it in front of him because he gets agitated.”

It’s not just the housework that’s problematic; her husband is leaving her feeling drained in a financial sense too.

She’s the one who purchased the house that they live in, she’s the one who funded their whole wedding, and she’s the one who paid for the majority of their honeymoon.

Her husband does split their household expenses with her, but their major expenses have been solely on her.

Recently, she told her husband that she was still trying to pay down all of the credit card debt she racked up on their honeymoon, which led him to tell her not to pay for things they need around the house.

