She Wants To Tell Her Friend That Her Outfits Are Awful And That’s Why She’s Having An Impossible Time Dating Guys

A 24-year-old woman is best friends with a 26-year-old woman, and the two of them have been tight for over a decade.

Lately, her friend has had an incredible amount of difficulty dating guys, and every single time that she calls her best friend, her best friend wants to talk about her bad dating luck.

Her best friend told her that she isn’t quite sure why she’s having a hard time matching with guys on dating apps and she’s also not certain why she’s getting ghosted a lot.

Well, she thinks she knows exactly why her best friend is on the struggle bus. “I think she’s beautiful obviously but I don’t think she has conventional/marketable beauty,” she explained.

“This is exacerbated by her clothing choices. For her whole life up until 2020 she has been very skinny but just like everyone else she gained weight in the last two years.”

Now that her best friend has put on some weight, she’s “average” instead of super skinny. Her best friend isn’t bothered by the weight gain at all, but it has caused her best friend to start changing her taste in clothing.

“…Since her weight gain she has started to wear clothes that seem to swallow her, in bright colors that don’t necessarily go together along with patterned socks and sandals,” she said.

“On paper, this look could be pulled off but she’s… not. It looks more akin to what you would wear if given a bag of random clothes (she’s not being given clothes, she’s doing well financially and goes clothes shopping regularly).”

Her best friend will frequently send her pictures of her outfits, and although her best friend never asks how she feels about her clothing, she goes out of her way to tell her best friend that she looks good.

