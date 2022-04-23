She’s Not Buying Her Niece A Prom Dress So Her Niece’s Mom Is Mad At Her

A 28-year-old woman is an aunt to a couple of nieces, and two of her nieces are old enough to be going to prom soon.

Everything in her family right now is a bit crazy, as the proms that the girls are going to are happening within a few weeks of two weddings and two birthday parties, so there’s a lot of running around she’s going to have to do.

Anyway, one of her nieces named Maya is pretty much the same size as her, so she has always let Maya borrow her clothes since they all fit her.

Her second niece Tasha is smaller than Maya and also 5 inches taller than Maya. Maya and Tasha are super close and do absolutely everything with one another.

“I gave Maya a dress to wear to prom it is not a traditional prom gown,” she explained. “It is knee-length, very puffy lots of tulle, purple with silver glitter polka dots.”

“She’s wanted it for years, I finally just gave it to her, she was over the moon.”

“Tasha was fine with it. Tasha’s mom however called and demanded I give Tasha one of my bridesmaid’s dresses, I have 3.”

She told Tasha’s mom no way since she actually does plan on wearing these dresses again. She also pointed out to Tasha’s mom that Tasha can’t even fit in any of the dresses as they’re too big on her.

“I don’t want to have these altered because they are of use to me,” she said. “I spoke to Tasha directly because I start to think she’s feeling excluded, she isn’t. Her mom is just being cheap, the dress she wants is about $180.”

