This Mom Told Her Son’s Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back.

He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights.

She’s no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny.

Her son’s dad thinks that he’s just being a boy and it drives her crazy. She doesn’t allow her 2 daughters that she has with her husband to act out of control, and she does her best to make sure her son can’t act like this either, despite the influence of his dad.

Her son had his prom a weekend ago, and she was terrified that he would do something to mess it all up by misbehaving.

Before her son went to prom, she gave him a pat-down to make sure he didn’t sneak out with anything he shouldn’t have.

After he was cleared, he got in his car and left to go get his girlfriend and take her to prom.

“The only thing that comforted me about prom was that I did feel like his girlfriend was sweet and respectable,” she explained.

“I’ve known her since she was little and had high opinions of her. I had hoped this girl would keep him in line for prom but I wasn’t naive to his antics.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.