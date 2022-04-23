This TikToker Was The Ultimate Bride On A Budget And Got Her Wedding Dress For Only $47

Shein– the e-commerce clothing company launched in 2008– offers arguably the most affordable clothes on the web. The trendy styles, coupled with their low cost, have catapulted the company to international popularity.

In 2020, Shein earned generated $10 billion in revenue alone, according to Coresight Research. And aside from the famous crop tops and bodysuits, Shein actually offers exceptionally affordable wedding dresses.

Forget your traditional options for wedding dress shopping. Some brides-to-be are really turning to the emerging fashion giant for their special gown.

One woman named Kiara recently hopped on the Shein train and shared her gown with the TikTok community.

“My dress was forty-seven dollars on Shein,” Kiara wrote over her TikTok, which featured numerous clips of her in the dress.

The flare wedding dress features a plunging neckline, an open back with ruching, and a slight train. The fabric also gives off a similar shine to silk.

Kiara did look amazing in this dress. The TikTok community thought so, too.

Her video reached over nine hundred and sixty thousand viewers and gained one hundred and ten thousand likes. Moreover, twelve hundred commenters praised Kiara’s decision to buy an affordable gown.

TikTok; pictured above is Kiara in her dress

