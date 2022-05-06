Her Mom Canceled The Plans She Made With Her For Mother’s Day, So She Accused Her Of Being A Social Climber

A woman is currently experiencing some major issues with her mother-in-law, but thankfully, her husband completely has her back on this one.

Instead of siding with his own mom, her husband is firmly sticking up for her. You see, her mother-in-law is absolutely awful to her, and her husband made it clear to his mom that they will no longer be spending any holidays alongside her until she fixes her attitude.

“He said he is sick of her rudeness and she can sit home and cry until she can figure it out (hyperbole she is in a relationship so it isn’t like she will be home alone),” she explained.

“This was supposed to be our year to spend Mother’s Day with her, but that is off so we made plans with my mom.”

She does adore her mom, but there’s no getting around one thing about her mom that she doesn’t like; her mom is totally a “social climber.”

Her mom has done everything possible to weasel her way into her mother-in-law’s life since they all met since her mom desperately wants to be part of her mother-in-law’s little social circle.

Her mom is trying to get invited to do things with her mother-in-law’s friends or be included in photos that her mother-in-law posts on social media.

As soon as her husband shared the news with her mother-in-law that they won’t be spending Mother’s Day with her this year, her mother-in-law chose to have a party at her house to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday…on Mother’s Day.

Her mother-in-law invited her mom to attend the party, and her mom of course jumped at the chance.

