Her Mom Sold Her Concert Tickets Without Telling Her So She Could Use The Money To Help Her Brother

A 17-year-old girl has been a huge fan of the band My Chemical Romance for the last 10 years. In just one week, they’re playing a concert right where she lives.

She was able to buy tickets with her own money so that she and her boyfriend would be able to attend the concert, and it was something she was really looking forward to getting to go to.

The concert got rescheduled two separate times, so she was counting down the days until she actually would be listening to her favorite band live.

Sadly, she’s no longer going to be able to go to the concert, because her mom sold her tickets without even asking her.

Now, she does have a little brother named Jack, who is 8-years-old. Jack has cerebral palsy and needs to wear special splints.

“They’re bulky, so he can only wear certain types of shoes with them, and the only type he likes are quite expensive,” she explained.

“My mom has tickets for Ed Sheeran, and she’s just back from a holiday, so she’s a bit broke. I assumed she’d sell her own tickets when she was talking about selling tickets.”

“I was very wrong, she sold mine. For like double the price I paid as well. They’re sold out for the date we were going, and I really don’t know when or if I’ll ever get this opportunity again so I’m livid.”

After she found out about what her mom did, she packed up some of her belongings and left home to stay with her boyfriend.

