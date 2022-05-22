He’s Suddenly More Than $5 Million Dollars Richer And Convinced That His Girlfriend Is Nothing But A Gold Digger

A couple of weeks ago, a 29-year-old man unexpectedly came into a whole lot of money. He instantly became $5.5 million richer after he sold shares of a startup that he had.

The startup happens to be in the SEO/digital marketing industry, in case you were curious about that.

Anyway, he has a 26-year-old girlfriend that he has been with for the last 3 years, and now that he’s way richer than he was beforehand, he’s convinced that his girlfriend is nothing but a gold digger.

Before coming into all of this money, it was always important for him to save up and not spend like crazy.

“I have always been frugal with money so I can save for retirement and never be financially insecure and I don’t see why that has to change,” he explained.

“She is now pressuring me to spend money, get a large house for us (we have a nice 2 bedroom apartment), and splurge on gifts.”

“She has said to me “what good is the money if you don’t use it,” and keeps asking why I’m so cheap when I’m just financially sensible.”

So, they really are not on the same page with regards to money here. His girlfriend really expects him to spend a lot, and he’s just not ok with that.

Since he’s become $5.5 million dollars richer, his girlfriend has insisted that they go out to eat on 3 occasions, but she wasn’t ok going somewhere affordable.

