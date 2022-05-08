His Wife Wouldn’t Buy His Daughter A Pair Of Earrings, So He Decided To Separate Their Finances And He’s Willing To End Their Marriage Over This

A 36-year-old man is married to his 45-year-old wife, and into their marriage, they each brought a daughter that they had from previous relationships.

He has a 15-year-old daughter named Pen, and his wife has a 17-year-old daughter named Amy.

He’s been married to his wife for a decade, so when they got together, their daughters were quite young. For the most part, they’ve been able to blend their families together quite well.

Now, as soon as he got together with his wife, he let her take over their finances, and they share a bank account.

He makes around $180,00 to $200,000 annually, while his wife makes around $70,000 to $80,000.

So, they make good money, and they don’t need to nickel and dime their daughters on things, yet his wife always does.

“My wife has the weird fixation on having the kids ”earn” their stuff, and while I agree, both of our daughters are well-behaved, good students, and kind,” he explained.

“I don’t see why they have to earn every single thing daily, for example; if my daughter is working in the kitchen at night, and goes to sleep without putting her laptop away because she’ll work again in the morning, then my wife decides that she can’t eat anything sweet that day.”

He has told his wife that he doesn’t agree with her parenting practices, and it’s not just his daughter Pen that his wife treats this way; she also treats her daughter Amy like this too.

