She Agreed To Drive Her Classmate To Prom Since He Didn’t Have A Ride But Then She Backed Out A Day Before

A 17-year-old girl had her prom a few weeks ago, and it really was something that was giving her anxiety in the days leading up to it.

One week prior to prom, one of her classmates asked if she could give him a ride to their prom since he didn’t have anyone else to get him there.

It really wasn’t an issue taking him, but he can be a bit obnoxious and she was extremely stressed out about having to drive down a high traffic that she had not driven on before in order to pick him up.

She told this guy that she needed to ask her mom and dad before saying yes, but she would let him know.

After he already asked her for a ride, he then insisted that his mom would like to call her mom to chat about it, and she couldn’t help but be irritated by that.

“Like, what more does she need to explain?” she wondered. “I just said I’ll take him and I gave him my mom’s number.”

“Two days before prom. I asked him if he was sure he didn’t have anyone else who could take him. I told him how nervous I was and how stressed I was getting and asked if he could double-check.”

When he let her know that he couldn’t get another ride, she said that she would get him to prom after all.

She also pointed out to him that she already organized after-prom plans with her friends, and he said that was fine since he would be able to get a ride home that evening.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.