She Agreed To Go To Prom With One Of Her Friends After His Mom Asked, But Then She Canceled Since She Was Afraid It Would Be An Awkward First Date

Prom is fast approaching for a 17-year-old girl who happens to be on the prom committee. A couple of days ago, she was hanging out at her best guy friend’s house, and his name is Leto.

While she was at Leto’s house, his mom Martha asked her how the planning process was going for prom, before wondering if any guys had already asked her to be their date.

When she told Martha that nobody had invited her to come to prom with them, Martha said to Leto he should go with her.

Leto clearly felt put on the spot and mentioned that he wasn’t sure, before becoming silent for the remainder of the conversation.

“Then she asked me if I would like that,” she explained. “I simultaneously nodded and shook my head, eventually saying “sure.” Big mistake.”

Martha was thrilled, her family was overjoyed, and so, she was going to prom with Leto. The thought had crossed her mind to invite Leto to prom with her if she couldn’t find a date.

It’s worth mentioning that she was conflicted over how she felt about Leto, even though that same night that Martha organized her going to prom with Leto, she confided in Leto that she had feelings for him.

When she said this, she did believe she was falling for Leto, but the more she thought about it, the more she acknowledged that she was way off base.

“I know that Leto and I have liked each other on and off,” she said. “My issue is that I don’t know if those feelings are genuine, or forced. Especially on my end.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.