She Lied To Her Mom And Dad About How She Really Met The Guy She’s Currently Dating

A 26-year-old woman got out of a really bad relationship 3 months ago. After that, she moved in with her mom and dad in order to be able to save up some cash.

As soon as her relationship came to a close, her mom and dad were all over her about no longer using dating apps to meet guys.

She has historically relied on dating apps to meet men, as she isn’t from an area where she can easily meet guys, and her last few relationships haven’t been that great.

Her parents fully blame the dating apps, and she did see where they were coming from.

“However, I live in a smallish town that doesn’t really have a good nightlife scene, so there aren’t really any places to meet people,” she explained.

“The closest nightlife area would probably be 40ish minutes away, meaning you’d have to get a hotel if you are looking to drink.”

Her dad suggested that she reach out to her friends to see if they knew any nice guys for her, but she doesn’t have a lot of friends, and her friends don’t interact with a lot of guys.

Regardless of her dismal options, she did relent and she signed into one of her dating apps in order to delete it when something caught her eye.

Right there, under a mile from her home, was a pretty cute guy that she swiped on. It was a match, and he quickly sent her a message.

