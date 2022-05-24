She Was Brutally Honest During Her Maid Of Honor Speech And Her Best Friend Thinks It Ruined Her Wedding

Two Saturdays ago, a woman’s best friend from childhood had a wedding, and she wasn’t exactly thrilled about her best friend’s happily ever after.

Her best friend’s husband is a man that she feels she knows quite well at this point, and her best friend has been with him for 7 years.

Although she says her best friend’s husband is nothing but “lovely” and takes excellent care of her best friend, she is not a fan of him.

As soon as her best friend fell more in love with the man she now calls her husband, her relationship with her best friend was never the same.

She always knew that this is how it would go; her best friend obviously has to prioritize her husband over their friendship, but that doesn’t mean it hurts any less.

She’s been furious with her best friend for no longer making her the biggest priority and that all came out at her best friend’s wedding.

She was the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding, and as soon as it came time for the ceremony, everything started spiraling out of control.

“The entire time of the ceremony I was sobbing,” she explained. “Not because I felt touched. But because I mourned our friendship.”

“That day was the day that my hopes of things returning back to what they used to be were gone. Everyone thought it was cute and how touched and happy I was but I was not. But I couldn’t say it out loud.”

