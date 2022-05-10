She Was Walking Across Campus When She Got Screamed At For Ruining A Girl’s Graduation Photos

A 20-year-old girl currently attends college, lives on campus, and she also holds down a job on her campus at the local coffee shop.

She has a lot on her plate, and she’s always dashing between her dorm room, her classes, her job, and other places on campus.

Now that graduation is coming up, her campus has been filled with graduating seniors and their families snapping celebratory photos all over the place.

Initially, it wasn’t too packed and it was only a few families stopping along the biggest pathways to take their pictures, but as graduation looms closer and closer, people have started coming out in droves.

“I try my best to accommodate for them by staying out of frame as best as I can, but they’re everywhere and quite literally choose the busiest and major walkways to take these pictures as they tend to be pretty spots,” she explained.

One day, she had to wait at least 5 minutes to even walk into the building where her dorm room is located because someone held a photoshoot right in front of the door.

So there she stood, clutching a ton of bags, while she patiently waited for everything to wrap up so she could get to her room.

She’s been irritated by the fact that nearly everyone taking graduation photos thinks that she and everyone else around them need to stop, wait, and not go about their lives.

“I get it, you’ve worked hard to get your degree and I can’t imagine what you had to do and sacrifice to get where you are,” she said. “Congratulations. Genuinely.”

