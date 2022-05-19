The Guy That She’s Dating Tried To Get Her To Make Dinner For All His Friends But She Wasn’t Invited To Eat With Them

A 23-year-old woman has been seeing a 28-year-old guy for the last year. They aren’t committed though, as they both actively see other people and are not interested in a traditional kind of relationship where they would refer to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.

A couple of weeks back, she met up with him for a date, but that date didn’t go all that well, as there was some tension about some smaller issues between them, though they were able to work past all of that.

After that date ended, she crashed at his place for the night, since they don’t live in the same city.

When she got up the next morning, this guy wanted to know if she would like to make dinner with him later on, and she thought it was his attempt to make her feel better about their not-so-great date.

Additionally, they do frequently like to cook with one another and they find it to be an enjoyable activity.

“Lovely idea, I was very excited to spend some quality time cooking and eating together because we’re both foodies,” she explained.

“So fast forward. We’re walking through the supermarket getting groceries for some elaborate 4-hour recipe we’re going to make.”

As they’re strolling down an aisle full of vegetables, this guy blurts out that he will be sure to “save” her some of the food they’re about to make.

She was incredibly confused by what he was talking about, as she thought they would be making and eating dinner together that evening.

