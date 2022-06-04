4 Wedding Dresses You Can Buy For Your Special Day That Cost $130 Or Less

If you’re a bride on a budget, it’s not too difficult these days to find everything you need for your wedding that won’t break the bank, and just because something is affordable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style.

Maybe you’ve seen this video making the rounds on TikTok about a woman named Kiara who scored her wedding dress for a shocking $47.

Kiara’s dress was incredibly cost-effective, yet she looked absolutely amazing in it!

So, in honor of not having to go broke on your special day, here are 4 wedding dresses you can buy that cost $130 or less, and you can get them all on Amazon.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

For The No-Frills Bride

If you’re a no-frills kind of girl, this simply elegant dress could be a great option for your wedding. Not everyone is into the lace and the drama! This dress is floor-length, with a sleek and structured fit.

The mermaid-style bottom and v-neck top are great details, and this dress does come lined in case you are wondering.

This dress also happens to be on sale right now for just $50.99, and it normally costs $69.99.

