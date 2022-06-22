He Booked A Beach Vacation For Him And His Fiancée, But Then She Insisted On Bringing Along Her 10-Year-Old Son Last Minute And He’s Upset

A 33-year-old guy is engaged to his 32-year-old fiancée named Natalie, and they have been together for the last 2 years.

Their wedding is coming up quickly, and Natalie has a 10-year-old son, Taylor, from a previous marriage whom she has shared custody of.

He really does love Taylor, and he thinks of this boy like his own son, however, his stepson is beginning to cause some problems between him and Natalie.

Natalie frequently chooses to do whatever she wants to do with the free time that he’s supposed to be spending with her, and she never once asks him for input.

Natalie is increasingly including Taylor on plans that should be just the two of them, and they’re not going out as much either.

“She just springs whatever she wants on me and expects me to roll over and keep my mouth shut,” he explained.

“Note that I’ve let situation like these slide 100 times. I’m at my wit’s end here.”

This all really started after Natalie’s ex-husband fell ill, and so Natalie was spending more time with Taylor.

But, after Natalie’s ex recovered, she didn’t stop throwing her son into the mix for every single thing that they do and he wants alone time with Natalie.

