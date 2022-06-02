Her Best Friend Is Mad That She Went Skydiving Without Her On Her Birthday

A young woman has a best friend named Lucy, and Lucy’s 18th birthday was last Saturday. A couple of months back, she asked Lucy how she would like to spend the day.

Lucy mentioned that she would love to get to go skydiving with her and their friend Rachel. While she has never dropped that amount of money on any of her loved ones for their birthdays, Lucy sadly lost her mom and she felt compelled to do something really nice for her.

At the start of March, she paid in advance for her, Lucy, and Rachel, to make Lucy’s birthday dreams happen.

The skydiving trip that she paid for was not refundable, and she put down a few hundred dollars for it.

Aside from skydiving, she made plans for them to all go out for coffee, then go skydiving, then head out to dinner at Lucy’s favorite restaurant before spending the rest of the evening at a hotel together.

Rachel threw in some money for the hotel and for dinner too, and for the last 2 months, she has constantly mentioned to Lucy that she needs to take her birthday off from work so they can do everything she had planned.

A couple of days before Lucy’s birthday, a guy at Lucy’s job that Lucy has been crushing on asked Lucy to take his shift.

His shift happened to be on Lucy’s birthday, and for some reason, Lucy said yes to picking up his shift.

When Lucy told her what she had done she figured it was a prank, but then Lucy wanted to know if she could reschedule everything for a different day.

