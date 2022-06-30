Her Boyfriend Went To An Event With All Of His Friends And A Girl That’s Been Crushing On Him Kissed Him But He Lied About It

A 23-year-old woman has a 22-year-old boyfriend who recently went to an event along with all of his friends.

One girl, in particular, ended up attending the event with them, and every single person there was aware that this girl has been crushing on her boyfriend,

She wasn’t able to go, and her boyfriend later recounted what went down to her.

At the event, her boyfriend chatted with the girl who likes him and they just hung out along with the rest of his friends.

“Then later on in the night she came up to him and kissed him,” she explained. “He says he froze and didn’t do anything to stop it.”

“She leaned in to kiss him again and he pulled away the second time. He told me he didn’t want it to happen, but he didn’t know why he let it happen the first time.”

“That already makes me upset. I feel like he cheated on me by letting it happen. But the cherry on top is the fact that this happened months ago.”

Last week was the very first time that he mentioned what had happened, but he lied to her about it all.

She brought it up again to him twice after he told her the story, as she thought a lot of things were not adding up, and she was right.

