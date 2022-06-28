Her Husband Cut Her Daughter’s Piano Into Pieces And She Wants Him To Buy A New One

A woman has been with her husband for a little under 3 years now, and she came into their relationship with her 13-year-old daughter named Callie.

Callie has a passion for music, and she really adores playing the piano. She really believes that Callie shows great aptitude for her instrument of choice, and she does everything to support her.

“I’m not saying this because she’s my daughter but really, I see her talent as special and more importantly…she uses it to express her feelings especially for her deceased father who passed away when she was 7,” she explained.

“She always says that she, in a way connects to him through playing piano. So I encouraged her to do more and her grandparents bought her a $6,000 thousand piano that she was so thrilled with.”

Everyone in her entire family is supportive of Callie’s passion for the piano, except for her own husband.

Her husband consider’s Callie’s passion to be something that will take away from her education and her ability to succeed.

Her husband has never come to any of Callie’s performances, and he even goes out of his way to dissuade her.

Whenever Callie begins playing the piano in their home, he takes it upon himself to give them all a “lecture” on how piano is a complete and utter “waste of time.”

She eventually had a private conversation with her husband where she pointed out to him that what he’s doing is beginning to negatively impact Callie.

