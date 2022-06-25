Her Weight Has Doubled Since She’s Been Away At College And She Hid It From Her Boyfriend

A 19-year-old girl has just finished her freshman year of college abroad, and she hasn’t seen her boyfriend at all as she has been so far from home.

In a week, she’s going to be seeing him for the first time since they went away to college and although she is thrilled to get to spend time with him, she has been hiding a pretty big secret from him.

“I’ve always been skinny, I have a history of some disordered eating habits,” she explained. “I’m short, I’m 5’1, and back in September of this year (right before university) I weighed about 98lbs. My BF always told me that he loved how small I was and stuff like that.”

“Now I gained a little more than just the freshman 15. Today I weighed in at 193lbs. Yes, I more than doubled my weight in 10 months. Yes, I now weigh 45lbs HEAVIER than my BF.”

She’s upset that she’s at this point in her life and she is aware that it wasn’t a good idea to keep all of this from her boyfriend.

Around the holidays, she quit taking any photos of herself that featured anything south of her shoulders, so her boyfriend really wouldn’t have any way of knowing that she gained as much weight as she did.

After contemplating whether she should come clean to him or just arrive in person without saying a single thing, she chose to call him.

“I feel so gross and so awful and unattractive and I’m worried he’s going to hate how I look now (I know I do),” she said.

She did manage to tell him about her weight over the phone, though she didn’t have it in her to make it a video call so he could see what she was talking about.

