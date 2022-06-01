He’s Really Not Sure How To Let His Prom Date Know That He Doesn’t Want To Take Her Anymore And Instead Wants To Go With Another Girl

An 18-year-old guy already asked a girl the same age as him to prom about a month ago, but now he’s changed his mind on who he really wants to take as his date, and it’s no longer her.

Back when he asked this girl, he didn’t have a date to prom, and some of his friends figured they could help him out and get him a date.

So, these friends told him that he should ask a girl they know who he has never seen or met before.

He listened to his friends and asked this girl to go to prom with him, and talking on social media is the extent of their interaction so far.

“Our prom is in less than 3 weeks,” he explained. “Since asking her, our communication has been limited to only Snapchat.”

“Even after 30 days of snapping, it takes her almost 24 hours to respond. All of our conversations have been initiated by me and to me, it feels like she’s not even interested.”

So, it certainly does seem like perhaps this girl isn’t that excited to meet him, let alone go to prom with him.

Yesterday, he ran into a girl that he was crushing on throughout their first few years of high school together.

“We talked for only a minute, but I could not stop smiling,” he said. “She doesn’t have a date to prom and I really want to take her.”

