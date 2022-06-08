It Turns Out That His Wife As Been Pretending To Have Seizures So She Can Get Out Of Having To Do Things

A 22-year-old man has been married to his 22-year-old wife for close to 2 years now, and they each do have a few mental illnesses that have been professionally diagnosed.

6 months into their marriage, his wife started having seizures, and he really was so upset by her condition that he had a breakdown and had to go to the hospital himself.

The first seizure that his wife experienced happened a year and a half back, and it was so bad that she fell right down on the floor.

She wasn’t conscious or responsive, and after that initial episode, the seizures began coming on quite frequently.

“Since then she has had “seizures” with some level of regularity, especially when presented with any kind of difficulty or responsibility,” he explained.

“When we needed to have a difficult talk seizure, needed to go to work seizure, needed to help me clean the house seizure, unable to have her way with pretty much anything and you guessed it seizure.”

“Doctors diagnosed her with Psychogenic nonepileptic seizures that were triggered by stressful situations.”

He bent over backward to help his wife after she was diagnosed, and he was so afraid about her getting injured while having a seizure that it led to him having to be hospitalized.

His desire to do anything to help his wife came at the expense of his own health. Even after he was released from the hospital, he did anything possible to care for his wife in what he thought was her time of need.

