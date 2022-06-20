She Keeps Catching Her Sister Sneaking Into Her Bedroom To Watch Her Husband Sleep

A 32-year-old woman has a sister two years younger than she is, and they both are married. Of late, her sister has been increasingly spending a lot of time at her house.

Her sister likes to come over to chat about the problems that she is having with her husband, which doesn’t seem too unusual.

What is strange though is that her sister times her visits to when her own husband takes his afternoon naps in their bedroom, and he likes to sleep with their bedroom door wide open.

“She’d usually sit with me in the living room but when I excuse myself to go into the kitchen and make her tea or coffee, I’d later find her in the bedroom standing where my husband’s sleeping,” she explained.

“This happened twice before she’d just stand near him and when I asked her she told me she was looking for something.”

“The first time I believed her, 2nd time I was hesitant but now that she did it for the 3rd time (which was yesterday) I just stopped believing this was coincidental.”

There’s just no logical reason for her sister to continuously end up in her bedroom while her husband is fast asleep.

When she initially caught her sister standing in her bedroom as her husband slept, her sister said she was trying to find a charger, but then returned to drinking coffee with her before leaving pretty quickly.

The fact that her sister has done this on 3 occasions that she has witnessed is making her feel that there’s something more going on here, but she’s not sure what.

