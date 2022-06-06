She Never Told Her Boyfriend That She Comes From Money And Has A Trust Fund But Now That She Told Him He’s Reconsidering Their Relationship

A 24-year-old woman comes from a family that, well, has money, and she even has a trust fund.

She admits that she’s “lucky” to be able to hold a job at an animal shelter full-time without having to take a salary.

She loves working at the animal shelter, and she does it because she wants to have this job; not that she has to have this job.

Although the animal shelter did want to give her a salary, she declined to accept it, as the shelter is a charity and she has enough money in her trust fund that it’s not like she needs to get paid for what she does.

Throughout her time at the animal shelter, she met her 27-year-old boyfriend, who also works there too. They really got along great, and 4 months ago, they began dating one another.

Back when she first started dating her boyfriend, she did not bring up the fact that she’s pretty wealthy.

In the past, she has experienced people trying to be friends with her or date her only because of her money, and they wanted to get their hands on that.

In order to protect herself, and that from occurring again, she keeps the fact that she has money on the down low and does not do anything to let people know that she’s well-off.

In 2 weeks, her boyfriend is going to meet her mom and dad for the very first time, so she felt that it was finally a good idea to fill him in on how wealthy they really are.

