She Wants To Get Married In Vegas But She Doesn’t Want To Have To Feed Her Guests

A 33-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 37-year-old fiancé for more than a decade, and he proposed to her 3 years ago.

Their relationship is interesting, but it’s unconventional. She said that they don’t have a romantic tale to tell about how they met, and they never actually dated one another.

“As a result, our relationship is very non-traditional,” she explained. “We don’t have a song or an anniversary and haven’t even traveled outside of our state because of toxic jobs.”

“He went on his first vacation as an adult just last year. We don’t even have nice pictures together. We picked out my engagement ring together, no proposal.”

“I sometimes feel like I missed out on the traditional relationship thing but the only thing that mattered was that we love each other deeply.”

Well, since they have been engaged for a bit, they’re now trying to put together their upcoming wedding, and her fiancé has no interest in eloping.

Her fiancé feels that they have not celebrated a lot of things that many traditional couples do, and so, it’s important to him that they have a real wedding.

While she and her fiancé have discussed their wedding at length, it seems to be a big waste to her to have a wedding in the first place.

The planning process is exhausting her as well, and at this point, she wants to get a $100 wedding dress and have her wedding in Las Vegas to keep the costs down.

