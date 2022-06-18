She’s About To Get Married But She’s Still So Angry At Her Ex-Boyfriend And It’s Overshadowing Her Happily Ever After

How long are we allowed to let those who have affected us in the past continue to affect our lives in the present?

Some of us were lucky enough to maneuver through life without the daunting past of a horrible ex who still haunts our dreams to this day.

If you are one of those people, you are fortunate, as some folks out there will spend the rest of their lives struggling.

Unfortunately, this is the case for a girl who recently explained her frustrations about her ex-boyfriend, who ultimately impacted her life and, at first, her relationship with her soon-to-be husband.

Before this bride-to-be met her future husband, she was psychologically tormented by her ex-boyfriend.

He dumped her out of nowhere, would go days without speaking to her, and would often be furious if she was upset that he ghosted her for days.

He would disappear and come back, which caused horrible insecurity issues and multiple therapy sessions.

So she finally found her way out.

In the middle of letting go of the horrible man who crushed her spirit every single day, she also let go of her dream school.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.