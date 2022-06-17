She’s Sick And Tired Of Her Sister-In-Law Obsessively Copying Everything That She Does, So She Called Her Out At A Dinner In Front Of Their Husbands

A 32-year-old woman has a 29-year-old sister-in-law who, well, obsessively copies everything that she does.

Her sister-in-law has been in her life for the last 7 years, and from the day she met this girl, she got nothing but “weird vibes.”

If she dyes her hair a certain color, or if she buys specific items of jewelry or clothing, her sister-in-law has to copy her.

If she eats out at a specific place, her sister-in-law makes sure to eat there too within days of her posting about it on social media.

Recently, she began using a new hair stylist and put that on social media, and her sister-in-law started using the exact same stylist.

“I posted a photo of my room a month ago, the next time I visit her place she had the same sheets,” she explained.

“She says she had them for ages and it’s a coincidence. These kinds of things happen all the time. Sometimes I’ll run into her at the grocery store and she’ll ask what I’m picking up and if I tell her she says “oh how funny me too!” and buy the exact same thing as me.”

“I’ve had people tell me they saw her and thought she was me because we stress so similar and have the same hair.”

She pretty much would do anything to not have to spend time with her sister-in-law, but she sees her nonstop.

