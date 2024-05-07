These Are All The Signs You’re Trying To Force A Relationship That Simply Isn’t Right

Unfortunately, more than once, I’ve found myself in a position where I’m dating someone that I know deep down isn’t ‘the one’ or anywhere near my soulmate, and yet I force myself to try and stick out a relationship with them.

Why have I done it? Honestly, like everyone else, I probably have a fear of being alone. That fear sometimes clouds my judgment, encouraging me to try and make a relationship work, even when I know it’s not close to the one I really want.

A lot of people realize they’ve also done this or are in the process of doing it a little too late. Forcing yourself into a relationship because you’re scared of being alone or aren’t sure if you’ll find anything better can get depressing quickly.

It’s hard to face the facts and admit to yourself that the person you spent all that time dating and getting to know just isn’t the one for you. I mean, let’s face it: dating is exhausting, and a lot of us wish we could snap our fingers and have a happy relationship.

However, finding a healthy and happy relationship takes work and trial and error. The longer you try and force yourself to be in a relationship that isn’t working is a form of wasting time.

If you think you may be experiencing this, here are some signs that you’re forcing yourself into a relationship you don’t want.

You keep telling yourself they’ll change

Sometimes, we can gaslight ourselves into thinking the people we’re dating will change all the things we dislike about them someday, and from that day on, everything will be alright.

If your partner has shown you the same red flag or warning sign several times with no improvement throughout your relationship, stop telling yourself, they’ll change and find someone better suited for your needs.

