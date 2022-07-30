He Didn’t Allow His Girlfriend To Get More Chips And Salsa When They Went Out To Eat Because He Didn’t Want To Spend The Extra $5

A 28-year-old guy has a 25-year-old girlfriend, and he took her to one of her favorite restaurants to celebrate her birthday recently.

This place happens to be a Mexican food place, and he told his girlfriend that he would be happy to pay for everything to “treat” her that evening.

Right before he agreed to take his girlfriend out, though, he got some concerning news from his Home Owner’s Association.

He owns a townhouse, and he was informed that his deck was violating one of the rules of the HOA.

A letter from the HOA stated that 3 boards on his deck needed to be taken off and replaced, along with the whole staircase leading up to his deck.

He was given 2 months to make the changes, or his other option is to get a contract from a contractor that says he intends to comply with the changes the HOA wants him to make.

“If I don’t, I’m going to be subject to penalties,” he explained. “I haven’t had a great year financially, and so this is stressing me out.”

“However, I wanted to treat my girlfriend. So, we arrived at the restaurant. I ordered a Pacifico, she ordered a margarita, and then we both placed our orders for our entrées when our drinks arrived along with an order of chips and salsa.”

They did eat all of their chips and salsa, and their meals still had not gotten to their tables.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.