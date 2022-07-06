He Feels Disrespected By His Sister After She Violated His One Rule For Babysitting

This thirty-seven-year-old man leads a simple life. He is currently single, does not have any children, and works from home. His pride and joy are his two German Shepherd pups.

But, he comes from a big family. He has four sisters who collectively have ten children. So, the man graciously looks after his nieces and nephews a lot.

“Since I work from home, I am pretty much always available to watch the older ones. And, when they need care for the little ones, I just move my schedule around a bit,” the man explained.

The system had been running like a well-oiled machine until yesterday when his only house rule was completely disregarded.

While babysitting four of the children– ages three, five, seven, and eight– the man stepped away to make them some drinks in the kitchen.

After returning to the living room where he left the kids, the man discovered chocolate crumbs all over the place.

“I only have one super strict rule at my house: no chocolate. It is deadly for dogs, I don’t like it anyway, and the kids can easily go an afternoon without it,” the man said.

Nonetheless, the man discovered his nieces and nephews had been sneaking chocolate into his home for a long time.

In fact, the seven and eight-year-olds actually admitted that their mom always left them with chocolate. Then, all the kids would “eat it in secret.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.