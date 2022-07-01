He Made His Daughters Leave Their Family Vacation And Go Home After They Intentionally Left His Disabled Stepdaughter Out

A 38-year-old man has a 16-year-old daughter named Nora and a 14-year-old daughter named Lilly that he had with his first wife.

He is currently married to his second wife, who entered their marriage with 11-year-old Jenna. Jenna is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

His wife used to homeschool Jenna, but he was able to get her accepted into a private school. Despite that, Jenna has a tough time with social schools since she spent her younger years essentially in isolation.

He then got Jenna therapy, expecting that to help her flourish socially while also getting her to get along better with Lilly and Nora, but his daughters didn’t make a quick effort to get to know Jenna.

“Yes, they did exclude her from activities but I had several sit-downs with them in hopes of getting them to understand that Jenna is a normal girl and has so much in common with them so they shouldn’t feel like she’s difficult just because of her disability,” he explained.

He really did believe that his daughters were growing to be more accepting of Jenna, but a couple of days ago he realized that wasn’t true at all.

He, his wife, and the girls all went to spend 4 days at a resort on the beach, and while they were there, Lilly and Nora kept going off and doing things while Jenna was left behind with him and his wife.

On the second day of their trip, Lilly and Nora said they planned on getting some ice cream, and he turned around to Jenna to see if she would like to go, to which she said she would.

“I asked them to take her with them and they were “unsure” at first but then took her,” he said. “An hour later my wife came to me saying that Jenna called her saying the girls left her near one of the benches and told her to wait 5mins until they get ice cream but didn’t come back.”

