Her Beach Bag Spontaneously Combusted After Being Left In The Scorching Sun

A British travel influencer named Eva Bacchoo was sunbathing in Greece when she realized she smelt smoke.

To her surprise, her beach bag had caught on fire.

Eva took to TikTok to explain the odd occurrence.

“Just to give you an idea of how hot it currently is in Greece, my bag just set itself on fire,” she said before showing her charred beach bag.

“We put the fire out, but basically, the button got so hot, and I began to smell something burning,” Eva continued.

She thought the smell was odd but wrote it off. Eventually, though, Eva turned to grab her water bottle and noticed the flames.

Thankfully the purse’s contents were okay. But, Eva described how the fire was “far from ideal.”

“This was my favorite bag,” she said.

TikTok; pictured above is Eva in her video

