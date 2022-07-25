Her Stepson Ripped Her Teen Daughter’s Wig Off At A Family Wedding, And Her Husband Thought It Was Funny

A mom has a 16-year-old daughter named Megan, who completed treatment for cancer not that long ago.

During treatment, Megan ended up losing all of her hair, and she’s very unconfident in herself due to being bald.

Megan also has stopped hanging out with her friends or inviting anyone over to their house.

“It’s been bad, to say the least, but her stepbrother (18) Ben has been making it worse with his nagging comments and jokes about her looks,” she explained.

“He tried taking and posting pics of her secretly to share but I shut that down even though my husband thought it was just “harmless teasing.”

Last week, her husband’s sister got married, and at first, Megan really did not want to even attend, although their whole family was hoping she would be there.

This mom put a lot of time, energy, and attention into persuading Megan to finally say yes and go to the wedding, and Megan did relent as long as she could find a wig to wear.

“… I took her shopping to pick her own wig, and she looked beautifully stunning in her pixie hairstyle wig,” she said. “My husband and Ben laughed when they saw it. I don’t know why.”

“We went to the wedding, and everything was going well until this happened. We were all sitting, and we started talking about Meghan’s look; suddenly, Ben reached out and pulled her wig and exposed her head.”

