His 18-Year-Old Girlfriend Has The Hots For His Dad, And He’s Pretty Sure She’s Only Dating Him For That Reason

An 18-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with his 18-year-old girlfriend, and they have been together for the last 6 months.

4 months ago was the very first time that he introduced his dad to his girlfriend.

That evening, his girlfriend was invited over to his house for dinner, and ever since, it has become so obvious to him that his girlfriend has the hots for his dad.

It wasn’t exactly on the night his girlfriend came over for dinner that it became apparent. When they all had dinner together for the first time, his dad was chatty with her, but that’s normal because his dad likes to make conversation.

He initially thought that his dad and his girlfriend were just getting along wonderfully, but 2 weeks after that, the dread set in.

“Then two weeks later me, my girlfriend, and my dad went on his boat for a weekend,” he explained.

“And throughout the whole weekend, she kept checking him out. It was super obvious. Not only that but on the first day there she said that my dad is “so hot.”

“And yeah my dad is objectively attractive, he’s in great shape. After that weekend on the boat she kept asking me to do stuff with my dad.”

“She also insists on spending time with him when she’s over at mine instead of just the two of us. I’m not a jealous person but her behavior makes me uncomfortable I love her and I don’t want to break up with her.”

