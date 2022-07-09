She Accidentally Sent Her Brother A Steamy Photo Instead Of The Guy She Was Flirting With And She’s Mortified

A 24-year-old woman recently got into a pretty steamy conversation with a guy through Snapchat, and things were quickly escalating.

Eventually, she decided to send a photo of herself without a top on to him, and she pulled it out of her memories folder to send.

She figured it was her crush that she had sent the photo to, but hours later, she realized she made an enormous mistake.

Instead of sending that photo to the guy she was chatting with, she sent it to her older brother.

“I’m so embarrassed I don’t know what to do,” she explained. “Do I act like nothing happened or should I apologize to him?”

“He’s the type of guy when embarrassing or awkward stuff happens he doesn’t usually address it.”

“I just feel so bad and he obviously saw the picture because he set chats to delete immediately.”

She was so utterly mortified to have sent something like that to a sibling of hers, and she had no idea if she should just outright address what happened with her brother or pretend it never occurred.

After a lot of consideration, she came to her solution.

