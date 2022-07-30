She Was Able To Sneak Her Dad His Favorite Drink Into The Hospital Before He Passed Away

A woman on TikTok has received lots of support after posting a video that captures her family’s final moments together before her father passed.

Penelope Anne (@penface) from Australia gave her father a lovely and sweet send-off by spending time with him and her mother in the hospital.

She snuck in his favorite drink, a can of Bundaberg rum and cola.

In the video, Penelope loads up a small syringe with the drink, telling her dad that she “came prepared for the send-off.”

Penelope’s dad seemed very content at the moment, while she and her mom were able to have a laugh and exchange smiles.

Penelope sweetly captioned her video with the words, “One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe. Until we cross paths again, old man. I love you.”

After the video went viral with over 395,000 likes, Penelope made a follow-up video to thank TikTok viewers for their condolences and answer some questions.

In the response video, Penelope revealed that her father was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

TikTok; pictured above is Penelope in one of her videos

