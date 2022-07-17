Some Guy She Goes To College With Gave Her A $2,000 Designer Bag As A Gift, But She Doesn’t Even Know Him That Well

A 23-year-old girl currently goes to college, and she has made a lot of friends there. Anytime someone in her circle has a birthday party, she and the rest of her friends will host a little party for them.

“It’s nothing special, just close friends organizing some decor, arranging a cake, and some laughs,” she explained.

“It gets crazy with the number of people as friends of friends usually join in as well.”

Yesterday happened to be her birthday and a guy that she goes to college with attended her party. She does not know this guy very well, and she would not consider him to be a friend of hers, really.

“It was my birthday yesterday, and this guy, who isn’t even a close friend, gifted me an authentic Bottega Veneta bag,” she said.

“Now that I remember, he was in one of the conversations I was having with my friend about my favorite high-end brands.”

And for those of you wondering, this particular designer bag costs a shocking $2,000.

So yes, a guy she isn’t even friends with went out of his way to get her a super expensive birthday present.

“But this guy, who I barely know, did such an extraordinary thing for me,” she continued.

