These Two Summer Campfire Recipes From TikToker Macy Blackwell Are Quick, Easy, And Undeniably Delicious

Summer evenings are meant to be spent outside, not in the kitchen! These two recipes are perfect “one pot” meals that can be cooked right over your campfire.

Plus, one is sweet, and one is savory– allowing you to satisfy all of your cravings at once.

The TikToker Macy Blackwell created and shared these recipes below as a part of her Campfire Recipe series, and they’re so worth making this weekend!

Campfire Queso

Chips and queso are the ultimate snack. And this recipe is great for elevating the classic combo for your barbecue or camping trip.

First, you will need an aluminum tray that can be found at nearly any grocery store. Next, gather sixteen ounces of Velveeta cheese, sixteen ounces of pepper jack, two cups of salsa, black beans, chorizo, and one jalapeño.

Then, simply arrange all of your ingredients separately inside the tray and place it over your campfire. Once the cheese begins to heat up, you can swirl it all together.

In only a few minutes, you will have a delicious queso dip ready to be paired with your favorite brand of tortilla chips.

TikTok; pictured above is Macy ready to make one of her campfire recipes

