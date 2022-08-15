A California Mom Tragically Died After Being Hit While Electric Bike Riding With Her 16-Month-Old Daughter

Christine Hawk Embree, a thirty-five-year-old mom from Carlsbad, California, was a lover of all things outdoors– hiking, traveling, and bike riding.

But, when Christine decided to take her sixteen-month-old, Delilah, for a ride on her e-bike on August 7, a tragic accident caused the mother to lose her life.

At about 5:45 p.m. that Sunday, Christine was crossing through the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street when a Toyota 4-Runner collided with her and Delilah.

Thankfully, Delilah was wearing a helmet and had been secured in a baby bicycle seat that was “thrown clear of the accident,” according to a GoFundMe campaign created for the Embree family.

In turn, the sixteen-month-old miraculously survived the accident unscathed with no injuries. Her mother, Christine, though, took much of the impact.

Bob, Christine’s husband, was on duty as a firefighter in Orange County when he received the dreaded phone call that his wife had been in an accident.

Christine was immediately rushed to a local hospital by first responders but later died due to severe injuries.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was a forty-two-year-old whose identity has not yet been revealed. However, police do not currently believe that drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident

GoFundMe; pictured above is Christine

