He Was Hooking Up With His Female Roommate, Who Genuinely Thought They Were In A Relationship, And Now She Feels Like He Traded Her In For Someone Hotter

A 24-year-old guy began living with a 26-year-old girl 4 years ago. When they moved in together, he was still in college finishing up his degree, and he knew he would be able to work at a job making a lot of money after he graduated.

In the meantime, he didn’t have a job, as he was all-in on doing well in school so he could get that amazing job as soon as he finished up.

His roommate had a full-time job when he met her, and she ended up pitching in more financially throughout the years they lived together because she had the money, and he didn’t.

He had never once asked his roommate to pay his way, but to show his appreciation for her pitching in so much, he started picking up the majority of chores around the house as his way of contributing too.

A year after moving in with one another, the relationship he had with his roommate turned into more than just living together; they started hooking up too.

“She is not physically my type (plain, a bit overweight), but she is a great girl, and we both enjoyed our physical time together,” he explained.

“I recently graduated and have started on a very high wage, but this is based on my niche skill set that I worked so hard to acquire.”

“I have started going to work functions and met a gorgeous girl – smart and working close to my field.”

He asked this girl for her phone number, and she gave it to him. He began chatting with her, and one day they were on the phone together putting plans together to meet up when his roommate walked into the room.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.