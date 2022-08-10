Her Fiancé And Mother-In-Law Are Refusing To Let Her Have Vegan Options At Her Wedding Even Though She And Her Entire Family Are Vegan

This twenty-five-year-old woman is getting married to her thirty-one-year-old fiancé in just a few months.

And, for the most part, the wedding planning process has gone swimmingly for the couple. That is, except for the food selections.

The woman and her family are all vegan and have chosen the diet for a plethora of reasons– one being that the family has a history of health problems.

On the other hand, though, her fiancé and his family are “complete opposites.”

“They are hardcore meat eaters, which is fine by me, obviously,” the woman said.

But, she only began to care once the family’s meat preferences started to infringe on her own wedding food options.

In fact, while planning their catering, the woman suggested they add four or five vegan options to accommodate herself and her family on the big day.

Instead of letting the bride have her preferred half of the food, though, the woman’s fiancé and mother-in-law freaked out.

They claimed it would be a waste of money to pay for “food that is not real food” and even suggested that serving vegan options would be offensive to “their guests.”

