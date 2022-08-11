Her Sister-In-Law Wore A White Top To Her Wedding, So This Bride Edited Her Outfit In The Wedding Photos, And Now Her Sister-In-Law Is Extremely Upset

This woman just got married in June, and while the wedding went swimmingly, her post-wedding photos have been bothering her. More specifically, her sister-in-law’s outfit in the pictures.

Apparently, the sister-in-law decided to wear a jumpsuit that consisted of black pants and a white top to the ceremony.

And while the woman did not say anything to her sister-in-law on the wedding day, she was not happy with how much attention the outfit drew while looking at the photos afterward.

“I felt like the photos were a bit silly since the top part of her outfit was literally the same color as my wedding dress and, in certain photos, it really made her pop out,” the woman recalled.

So, while reviewing the images with her photographer, the woman decided to ask if the photographer could make her sister-in-law’s top more grey-ish.

She also told the photographer to only edit the photos where she and her sister-in-law were standing near each other.

And after the photographer sent the woman the finalized photos, she was extremely happy with the results.

The woman then circulated the photos amongst her family but was met with some backlash from her sister-in-law.

“She got upset and asked why I edited her white top, and I said it was because she stood out too much,” the woman explained.

