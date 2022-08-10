In A Moment Of Anger, She Snapped At Her Husband That They Should Really Put Their Newborn Up For Adoption Since He Does Nothing To Help

A 30-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and together they welcomed their baby into the world just 6 weeks ago.

Since she has given birth, her husband has pretty much done nothing for their newborn, but her mom did step in to help for a bit.

Her mom lived with them for 2 weeks and helped her out with everything, from cleaning to cooking and all things baby-related.

It took about a week after giving birth for her to feel well enough to do more around their house, but although she and her mom did everything, her husband didn’t lift a finger once.

“He let my mother do all of the cooking while he played with his hobbies,” she explained. “He would take the baby at night but would hold him between him and his armrest of the lazy boy.”

“So not even interacting, and when feeding the baby, he always turns on a show and watches that instead of interacting.”

“He went back to work after those two weeks, and he only helps me about 6 hours a day, and that’s if I can get him to come home.”

The real kicker here is that her husband was the one who desperately desired a child, and he was the one who pushed for her to get pregnant in the first place.

After the baby arrived, though, her husband has been happy to dump everything on her and not help out at all.

