Marriage With A Mission: By Booking This Gorgeous Maine Farmhouse Venue, You Will Also Be Supporting Important Charities

If you are searching for the perfect northeast venue to tie the knot, The Wedding Barns of Maine has got you covered.

Its Barn at Flanagan Farm, located in Buxton, Maine, offers just the right combination of farmhouse and chic. It was completely restored in 2012 and is two thousand and four hundred square feet of pure romance.

The barn’s two-and-a-half-story high vaulted ceilings provide an open and airy feel, which is excellent if you are planning to invite a large wedding party. In fact, the venue can accommodate up to two hundred and fifty guests.

And if you are a sucker for rustic interior design, this place will not disappoint. A former chicken coop, along with reclaimed barn wood, was converted into the bar area. There is also a hayloft lounge and a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar encased by chicken wire.

Plus, your reception does not even have to remain indoors. The barn’s twelve-foot tall rear barn doors open up to reveal a gorgeous bluestone patio where you can enjoy sprawling views of the six-acre rolling pastures while enjoying tunes from the outdoor sound system.

Moreover, by choosing this wedding venue, you will also be supporting numerous important causes.

Founders Mike and Essie created the “Love/Give” program, which is dedicated to amplifying the love shared at weddings with the greater Maine community.

“A share of our proceeds from every wedding is donated to organizations that are making a difference for Maine’s people and places. After celebrating at Flanagan Farm, you can choose which group most resonates with you, and we will direct a donation there in honor of your special day,” the pair wrote.

Each year, couples are provided with five organizations to choose from. This year, you can select to donate to: The ACLU of Maine in support of social justice & equity, EqualityMaine in support of LGBTQIA rights, The National Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) in support of the environment, Spurwink Services in support of children & families wellbeing, or Good Shepherd Food Bank to help curb food insecurity.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.