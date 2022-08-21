She Got A Bartender Fired For Refusing To Serve Wine To A Woman Who Appeared To Be Pregnant

A 23-year-old girl currently works as a bartender on her weekends so that she can make a little more money on the side, and she’s one of the head bartenders at the bar she’s at.

Several weeks ago, a woman walked into the bar where she works, and this woman really did appear to be around 7 or 8 months pregnant.

It was about 4 or 5 p.m., and she was in the middle of training someone who they had recently hired.

As she was doing this, one of the 19-year-old bartenders named Annie approached her to discuss one of her customers.

The customer that Annie wanted to chat with her about was the woman who looked pregnant and had just walked in.

That woman had ordered a glass of red wine from Annie, and Annie won’t do it. Annie was asking her to tell the pregnant woman to leave the bar.

“I looked at her like she had two heads,” she explained. “Even if someone LOOKS pregnant, you still have to serve them, or that can be a discrimination lawsuit waiting to happen.”

“As much as I DIDN’T like it, I got her the glass of wine and minded my two cents. I went back to training our new hire when Annie saw the woman with a glass of wine, she asked if we could talk in the back, and of course, I obliged.”

“She went on a rant about how I was a “baby killer,” I was a terrible person, etc. At this point, the other staff members saw this going on, and most minded their business, and a few of the girls told her to cut it out.”

