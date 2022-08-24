She Suffered From A Brain Injury Back When She Was A Teen, So Her Mom Is Accusing Her Fiancé Of Being A Predator

A 27-year-old woman, unfortunately, suffered from a brain injury back when she was a teen. The day it happened, she took a tumble off a trailer and slammed her head into something, which is how she got her injury.

After she became hurt she admits she has not “been the same,” but her mom refers to her as challenged intellectually.

“I need a little extra help with some things, and I get so frustrated because some normal things people do every day can be a challenge for me,” she explained.

“I’ve had some physical issues too, but those aren’t from the brain injury. I have a herniated disc and suffer from sciatic pain.”

She is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is 40-years-old, and he is the only guy that she has ever been in a relationship with.

She actually met her fiancé while she was sitting by herself in a park, and he struck up a conversation with her before asking if he could take her out on a date to have dinner with him.

She feels that guys weren’t interested in her before her fiancé entered her life because of her accident, but her fiancé doesn’t think that’s a defining factor for her.

He always supports her when she needs any kind of assistance, and he’s nothing but kind and loving to her.

Her parents haven’t always been a fan of her fiancé, but the other day while she was out shopping for her wedding with her mom, her mom said some truly hurtful things.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.