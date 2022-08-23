She’s Encouraging Her Pregnant Teen Sister To Not Follow Through With Having Her Baby, Since She Thinks She Will Be The One Caring For The Child

When this twenty-two-year-old woman was younger, her mother left for another man and abandoned her entire family.

So, at just fifteen years old, she was forced to take on the responsibility of raising her five younger siblings– Emma, Jessy, Jacob, Ana, and Alexa.

And understandably, taking care of five children while only being a child herself was a hugely stressful undertaking.

Plus, she was forced to give up many of her own life milestones and goals to ensure that her siblings were taken care of.

“I knew how hard it was for them to be left alone without the support of their mom or dad. So, I did my best to make sure they were not lacking in anything,” she explained.

In fact, she worked numerous jobs so the kids could all participate in any after-school activities they wanted.

She also bought them the nicest personal belongings she could afford so that way the other children would not tease them.

At one point, she was even forced to become a dancer in order to send her older siblings to college.

And while she is not proud of being in that line of work, she recognized that it was what would help get her family out of their financial hole.

